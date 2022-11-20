Gurugram bans 11 dog breeds due to rise in pet attacks

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Representational Image This was due to the rise in incidents of pet dogs randomly attacking the public, also the owners in some cases.

Hyderabad: The authorities of Gurugram and Ghaziabad have banned 11 foreign dog breeds as pets while Noida has released a list of actions to be taken, including a Rs 10,000 fine. This was due to the rise in incidents of pet dogs randomly attacking the public, also the owners in some cases.

The District Consumer Disputes Forum directed the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) to ban 11 foreign breeds that are: American Bulldog, American Pit bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Neapolitan mastiff, Wolfdog, Cane Corso, Bandog and Fila Brasileiro. The breeds have been categorised as ‘dangerous foreign breeds.’

On November 15, the forum asked the MCG “to cancel all the licenses if any, issued in this regard in favor of the dog owners for keeping the above-cited pet dogs with immediate effect and take into its custody the aforesaid dogs immediately.”

The forum also directed MCG to make registration of pet dogs mandatory with effect from November 15 and to issue licenses within a month at a fee of at least Rs 12,000 per year with a renewal fee every year of not less than Rs 10,000 per year.

“Every registered dog shall wear a collar to which shall be attached a metal token coupled with a metal chain. The MCG is directed to require that one family will keep only one dog and that whenever the registered dog is taken to public places, its mouth shall be properly covered with a net cap or otherwise,” the order said.

The authorities in Noida have issued new regulations making anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs mandatory, and a fine of Rs 10,000 to be recovered from owners if their pet dogs attack anyone. They would also have to bear the hospital cost of the victim.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had asked for a ban on the breeding, sale, and keeping of Pitbull-type dogs in September this year as they are bred in such a way that they are trained for fighting. Those that are already at home, need to be registered and sterilized so that they are not bred and sold. Pitbull-type dogs are the most abused dogs, and they can get aggressive if not properly trained.