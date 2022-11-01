Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life imprisonment in cheating case

Published Date - 09:07 PM, Tue - 1 November 22



Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced former secretary of Telegraph Traffic Employees Cooperative Credit Society to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on him.

According to the police, Akula Krishna Murthy along with eight other persons had misappropriated Rs. 52,45,85,868 deposited by the members in the society. On a complaint, the police booked a case under various Sections of IPC and invoked Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors and Financial Establishment Act 1999 and investigated.

The police arrested nine persons including Krishna Murthy and also attached the properties purchased with the amount and filed charge sheet in the court.

The court after the trail pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. Krishna Murthy was sent to Central Prison Chanchalguda to serve the jail term.