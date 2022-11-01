Hyderabad: Four members of gold smuggling syndicate nabbed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

(Representational Image) Four persons who were allegedly part of a gold smuggling syndicate were nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force

Hyderabad: Four persons who were allegedly part of a gold smuggling syndicate were nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force along with the customs officials on Tuesday. The police seized 1 kg of gold from them.

The persons who are caught are Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin (38) of Golconda, and Rayees Ahmed Sayeed Hussain (48), Sarim Hussain (29) and Fouzan (38) of Karnataka.

Also Read Cherlapally Prison official transferred for allegedly harassing women relatives of convict

According to the police, Khaja Mohiuddin went to UAE on visit visa and ran out of money. One person Mustakin met him there and offered money and flight ticket in exchange for smuggling gold into the country. After being handed over three gold capsules weighing a total of 1 kg, Khaja Mohiuddin brought it to Hyderabad and handed over to three persons Rayeez, Hussain and Fouzan.

On information the Commissioner’s Task Force team along with customs officials caught them at City College junction and recovered the gold from them. The customs officials are investigating.