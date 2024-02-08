Hyderabad: Man slits throat of elder brother at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his elder brother, who was suffering from mental health issues at their house in Mailardevpally on Wednesday night.

The victim Syed Abdul Rahman (36), a resident of Uddamgadda, Shastripuram under Mailardevpally police station limits stayed along with his younger sibling Ismail and other family members.

On Wednesday night, Abdul reportedly created some nuisance near his house to which the local people objected and informed Ismail who came and took Abdul home.

“At the house, Abdul beat Ismail and abused him following which the latter got angry and slit the throat of the victim using a knife leading to his death,” said Mailardevpally Inspector, P Madhu.

On information, the Mailardevpally police reached the spot and after preliminary enquiry shifted the body to the mortuary. A case is registered.