Hyderabad: 9-year-old child killed in road accident at Alwal

The child Tirupal, a resident of Alwal was walking along with his mother on the Reliance Fresh outlet road when a DCM came in reverse direction and hit the child and his mother

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old boy died after getting hit by a DCM at Alwal on Thursday afternoon.

The child Tirupal, a resident of Alwal was walking along with his mother on the Reliance Fresh outlet road when a DCM came in reverse direction and hit the child and his mother.

Also Read Two killed, one critically injured as lorry hits bike in Mancherial

“The driver of the DCM had parked his vehicle in front of the outlet and failed to lock after applying handbrake. The vehicle went in reverse direction and hit the mother and child. Tirupal sustained serious injuries and shifted to hospital where he died,” said Alwal police.

The mother-child duo was heading to a hospital where the father of Tirupal is admitted due to health issues. The Alwal police registered a case and are investigating.