Hyderabad man spends Rs 6 lakh on idlis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: If you think that you love idlis, then you might have to think again! Swiggy, the online food ordering and delivery platform, has revealed that a single user from Hyderabad has spent a staggering amount of Rs 6 lakh on idlis alone in the past 12 months.

Yes, you read that right. This individual has ordered 8,428 plates of idlis, making him the biggest idli lover in the city.

This insight into the love for idlis in Hyderabad has been released by Swiggy on the occasion of World Idli Day. The analysis conducted by the food delivery giant covered the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and reveals some interesting facts about the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.

It’s no surprise that idlis are incredibly popular across India, but Swiggy’s analysis shows that Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most. Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi are also cities where idlis are gaining popularity.

While the popularity of idlis is not surprising, the sheer number of plates ordered by this single user from Hyderabad is something that has caught everyone’s attention.

This idli lover has ordered over 8,000 plates of idlis including orders placed for friends and family, both while travelling across cities like Bengaluru and Chennai. Meaning, they have consumed an average of 23 plates of idlis every day in the last 12 months. That’s a lot of idlis!

The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 am to 10 am, with people from Hyderabad also ordering idlis during dinner time. Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in Telangana.

Apart from idlis, customers tend to order other dishes such as sambar, coconut chutney, karampuri, medu vada, saagu, ghee, red chutney, Jain sambar, tea, coffee along with their idlis.

If you are looking for the best places to order idlis in Hyderabad, then Varalakshmi Tiffins is a must-try. It is one of the top five restaurants popular for their idlis, according to Swiggy’s analysis. Udipi’s Upahar is another popular place in the city for idlis.