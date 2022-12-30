Country Oven to open three more outlets in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of its 30th-anniversary celebrations, well-known bakery Country Oven is all set to establish three to four more outlets in Hyderabad.

A passion project of Dr Sudhakar Rao Polsani and his wife Ramadevi, Country Oven was the first bakery in Hyderabad to come up with the concept of customised cakes.

“Now that we are celebrating our 30th anniversary, we are planning an expansion of the brand by opening 3 to 4 branches in the city, increasing the range of delicacies and confectionary items,” shares Niharika Gourineni, Director, of Country Oven and daughter of Dr Sudhakar Rao and Ramadevi.

Niharika reveals that when they first started the bakery, there were a lot of items they couldn’t introduce as the city wasn’t ready for them thirty years ago.

“Hyderabad’s food scene has changed so much now. People are much more open to experimenting which wasn’t the case earlier. Of course, the competition is intense, but I’m sure Country Oven can take on the challenge,” she says.

Country Oven also has many firsts to its credit. It was the first to introduce online ordering of cakes and confectionary items in 1998.

At the time, the bakery would tie up with the best cake shops in each city and deliver the products through their website. For local orders, the cakes were delivered from the Country Oven outlets.