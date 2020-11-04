Hyderabad: Man tries to sell dog skin as tiger hide, held

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team caught one person who was attempting to sell dog skin painted to resemble a tiger hide, here on Wednesday.

According to the police, Ahmed Shareef of Golconda purchased the duplicate tiger hide from some persons and tried to sell it for Rs 5 lakh at Langer Houz.

On information the police caught the man and seized the animal hide from him. Shareef along with the property was handed over to the Langer Houz police station for further action.

