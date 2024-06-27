Hyderabad: Manthan students conduct classes for government school children

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 03:33 PM

Hyderabad: The students and teachers at Manthan School conducted an education outreach program at Keshav Nagar Government School in Gowlidoddi during their session break.

‘Project Pragya’ initiative involved ten Grade 9 students of the Cambridge board along with five teachers volunteering for the program that ran during the session break, focused on teaching English, Science, Math, and Physical Education (P.E.), to students from grade 1 to grade 5 at the government school.

The students also donated stationery kits, notebooks, and teaching aids to the students at the school. Several books across various subjects and genres were also donated to build a school library and instill a love for reading among the students. Sanitizers and other hygiene products were distributed among the students and staff.

“We must recognize that every child is the future of our nation, and it is our duty to ensure that each one has a fair chance to become the citizens our society deserves.” Surjeet Singh, Principal of Manthan School, said.