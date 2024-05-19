MoUs signed at Mathademia

The event brought together top educational institutions, corporations, government bodies, and startups to fuel innovation through exchanging ideas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 10:29 PM

The event brought together top educational institutions, corporations, government bodies, and startups to fuel innovation through exchanging ideas.

Hyderabad: MATH, a hub for AI and ML technologies, and a collaborative effort between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub, has successfully concluded Mathademia 2024.

The event brought together top educational institutions, corporations, government bodies, and startups to fuel innovation through exchanging ideas.

Also Read AIC T-Hub selects startups to drive innovation in the mobility sector

The hackathon marks T-Hub’s largest ever and one of the largest in Hyderabad. A startup showcase featured pioneering ventures and disruptive technologies. Notable startups include Talentfarm.ai, KIS.ai, Rava.AI, Automate for AI, Hyperleap, and August.

During the event, Talentfarm.ai organised a 30-hour hackathon, which showcased AI’s transformative potential in addressing societal issues, with 54 mentors and faculty members providing guidance. A total of 8,716 participants engaged in various activities