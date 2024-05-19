MoUs signed at Mathademia

The event brought together top educational institutions, corporations, government bodies, and startups to fuel innovation through exchanging ideas.
Hyderabad: MATH, a hub for AI and ML technologies, and a collaborative effort between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub, has successfully concluded Mathademia 2024.
The hackathon marks T-Hub’s largest ever and one of the largest in Hyderabad. A startup showcase featured pioneering ventures and disruptive technologies. Notable startups include Talentfarm.ai, KIS.ai, Rava.AI, Automate for AI, Hyperleap, and August.
During the event, Talentfarm.ai organised a 30-hour hackathon, which showcased AI’s transformative potential in addressing societal issues, with 54 mentors and faculty members providing guidance. A total of 8,716 participants engaged in various activities