Hyderabad: MapMyGenome launches pharmacogenomics solution MedicaMap

MedicaMap is a cutting-edge pharmacogenomic solution that analyses an individual's response to medicines based on genetic makeup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: MapMyGenome, a preventive genomics company, has launched its pharmacogenomics solution MedicaMap on Sunday.

MedicaMap is a cutting-edge pharmacogenomic solution that analyses an individual’s response to medicines based on genetic makeup. The pharmacogenomic solution can analyse over 165 US-FDA-approved drugs across 12 different specialties such as psychiatry, oncology, cardiology and diabetology.

The MedicaMap covers common medicines like metformin, clopidogrel, warfarin, codeine, and other medicines commonly used by Indians. It gives an easy-to-read comprehensive report on medicines’ toxicity and efficacy for a person. It also helps clinicians to identify alternate medicine or adjust the dosage according to an individual’s genetic profile for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of any health condition.

“MedicaMap is a one of a kind pharmacogenomics product which provides detailed analysis of body’s response to medicine based on genetic makeup. It is affordable, non-invasive and once-in-a lifetime. It can be done at home. We have introduced it at Rs.6,499 for over 165 drugs, which is probably the lowest price,” said Anu Acharya CEO MapMyGenome.

More details can be checked from the website: https://mapmygenome.in/.