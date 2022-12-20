Hyderabad: MapMyGenome partners with Food Darzee

The partnership will help people achieve their fitness and nutrition goals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: MapMyGenome has joined forces with Food Darzee, a health and nutrition company, to help people achieve their fitness and nutrition goals.

The partnership has been designed to provide personalised health services with genomic testing and help people make well-informed choices about their lifestyle, fitness, and diet by understanding their genetic makeup.

Talking about the partnership, Mapmygenome CEO, Anu Acharya said, “We are extremely thrilled about this partnership. As consumers get their food delivered to homes through Food Darzee, they also will learn about genes with MapMyGenome’s MyFitGene that helps in personalising their fitness and nutrition regime.”

MapMyGenome is a preventive genomics company based in India. Founded in 2013, they help individuals with preventing diseases, finding the right medicines, and also design nutritional plans based on genetic health profiles. Their test also enables individuals to discover their ethnic roots.