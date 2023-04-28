India’s First DNA Test for personalized skin and hair care launched by MapMyGenome

Genomic company MapMyGenome in Hyderabad on Friday announced the launch of BeautyMap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Genomic company MapMyGenome in Hyderabad on Friday announced the launch of BeautyMap, a DNA-based test that provides personalized recommendations for skin and hair care products based on an individual’s unique genetic makeup.

Senior officials from the company said BeautyMap is the first of its kind in India and aims to help people achieve their beauty goals by understanding their genetic predispositions to 40 conditions related to skin and hair care such as acne, hair loss, sun damage, hydration, sleep habits, and vitamin levels, among others.

As part of the BeautyMap package, the genomic company is also offering genetic counseling sessions with board-certified genetic counselors to help individuals interpret their results and make informed decisions about their personalized beauty regimen from the report.

The test is simple and non-invasive, requiring only a saliva sample, which is then analyzed in Mapmygenome’s state-of-the-art laboratory and the results are delivered in an easy-to-understand report that includes personalized recommendations for skincare and hair care products through a genetic counseling session.

As part of MapMyGenome’s HarGharDna initiative, the test kit will be delivered directly to people’s homes. “We want to empower people to feel good and look good in their own skin. Our BeautyMap test gives personalized suggestions based on one’s DNA to improve their skin and hair health,” Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome, said.

The BeautyMap™ test, to be available in the Indian market from April 30, at Rs.6999, can be purchased from their website https://mapmygenome.in/beautymap/ or from Clinikally, Amazon and other ecommerce platforms.