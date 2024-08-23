Hyderabad Marathon: Police issues traffic restrictions, diversions for August 25

Citizens are requested to avoid the junctions and route of Marathon Run and take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 08:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of the Hyderabad Marathon, which starts from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, and ends at G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, via Road no. 45, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge certain restrictions and diversions will be imposed in the surroundings between 4.30 am to 9 am on Sunday, August 25.

Route of Marathon:

People’s Plaza (Necklace Road) – NTR Marg – Tank Bund – Childrens Park – Sailing Club- Budha Bhavan – Sanjeevaiah Park – People’s Plaza – Khairatabad – Raj Bhavan Road -Somajiguda –Punjagutta flyover – MJ College – SNT Junction – Sagar Society – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – Road No.45 – Cable Bridge.

Congestion points:

Punjagutta – Raj Bhavan – Khairatabad flyover – V.V statue – Shadan – Nirankari Bhavan.

Banjara Hills – Jubilee Hills – Taj Krishna- Road No 10 & 12 – Cancer Hospital Iqbal Minar intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted to Telugu Tally flyover at Old gate Secretariat.

Liberty – Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli fly over – Karbala – Sailing Club – Kavadiguda.

Musheerabad – Jabbar Complex towards – DBR Mills – Lower Tank Bund.

Ministers Road – Ranigunj – PVNR Marg – Nallagutta junction – Necklace Rotary, the traffic coming from Begumpet – Ameerpet.

To proceed Banjara Hills- Via. D.K. Road, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, NFCL- Taj Krishna, Roand No. 10 & 12 Banjarahills.

When the Marathon enters Panjagutta flyover, the traffic coming from Panjagutta towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will be diverted at NFCL Junction towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills (via Taj Krishna, Road No. 10 & 12 Cancer Hospital, Orissa Land) till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

At SNT Junction, the traffic coming from Srinagar Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and advised to take alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via., Srinagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills , till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

At Sagar Society, the traffic coming from Kamalapuri Colony towards Road No.2, Banjara Hills will not be allowed and advised to take alternate route to proceed Jubilee Hills via., Kamalapuri Colony, Green Bawarchi, Venkatagiri to towards Jubilee Hills, till the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Check Post Junction.

When the Marathon enters Sagar Society Jn., the traffic coming from Orissa Island / Road No.10, B/Hills will not be allowed towards NTR Bhavan. The traffic coming from Road No.10, Banjara Hills will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Orissa Island and the traffic coming from Orissa Island will be diverted at Cancer Hospital towards Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

When the Marathon run reaches NTR Bhavan, the traffic coming from Film Nagar, BVB junction towards Jubilee Hills Check Post will be diverted at Journalist Colony towards Road No.70, Hot Cup towards Madhapur.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Road No.45, Jubilee Hills when the Marathon goes beyond Jubilee Hills Check Post towards Road No.45 Cable Bridge and the traffic coming from Venkatagiri ‘T’ junction KBR Park will be diverted towards Road No.36, Jubilee Hills and Road No.2, Banjara Hills

Citizens are requested to avoid the junctions and route of Marathon Run and take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion.

In case of any emergency, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.