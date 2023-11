| Hyderabad Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Takes Part In Door To Door Campaign At East Anand Bagh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the BRS candidate for Malkajgiri Assembly Constituency, participated in a door-to-door election campaign and appealed people to vote for car in upcoming elections. The campaign conducted at Durga Nagar, Dodla Basti of 139th Division East Anand Bagh of Malkajigiri constituency.

Corporator Murugesh and leaders Chinna Yadav, Naga Kumari and others participated in this program.