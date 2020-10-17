Hyderabad: MAUD Minister KTR inspects rain affected areas for the fourth day

Already, ration kits, medicine, blankets and other essential commodities are being distributed to the residents in the rain affected areas.

Hyderabad: Continuing his inspection of areas in the city affected by the recent heavy rains for the fourth consecutive day, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday visited different localities in Rajendranagar. He also presented Rs.5 lakh exgratia cheques to the families of those who lost lives due to heavy rains.

The loss of life due to heavy rains was very unfortunate and the government has been taking up all measures to avoid flooding of colonies and ensure such incidents do not recur, the Minister said.

With the water levels receding, the government is taking up relief measures in different areas. Already, ration kits, medicine, blankets and other essential commodities are being distributed to the residents in the rain affected areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was specifically directed by the Minister to take up extensive sanitation and fogging activities in the rain affected areas. He instructed officials to ensure there is no spread of any communicable or water borne diseases.

After inspection of APPA cheruvu at Gaganpahad, Rao directed the Revenue department officials to clear all obstructions and structures in the lake FTL area and ensure free flow of water. He wanted the officials to take up lake restoration works in association with irrigation department.

The MA&UD Minister also flagged off 10 advanced ambulances and inaugurated trauma care centres set up at different interchanges along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Equipped with advanced facilities, these ambulances will aid in offering first aid to accident victims and later shift them to nearby hospitals.



