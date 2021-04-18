Hyderabad: Mayor Vijayalakshmi inspects sanitation drive

Hyderabad: Following the directions of MA&UD Minister, K.T. Rama Rao for a sanitation drive to clear the garbage in the city, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi carried out surprise inspections in Khairatabad and Charminar zones, on Sunday morning.
The Mayor visited several garbage dumping points in Mehdipatnam and Karwan circles and expressed her displeasure at piled up trash. She warned sanitary workers for not clearing the garbage at regular intervals.
On Saturday, the Minister had directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to ensure that garbage is cleared in the city within four days and asked them to engage additional vehicles, dumpers and tippers for the purpose.
During the inspection this morning, Mayor also visited a garbage transfer point and monitored its performance.
