Mandal-level job melas soon in Husnabad, says Ponnam

Addressing the unemployed youth after inaugurating a mega job mela in Husbanad town on Monday morning, Prabhakar said over 6,000 unemployed youth from across the constituency had registered for the job mela online.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 12:43 PM

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said he would organise mandal-level job melas across the Husnabad constituency in the coming days apart from providing skill enhancement training to youth to ensure jobs in other countries for the unemployed from Husnabad.

Addressing the unemployed youth after inaugurating a mega job mela in Husnabad town on Monday morning, Prabhakar said over 6,000 unemployed youth from across the constituency had registered for the job mela online. The BC Welfare Minister said as many as 60 companies were attending the job mela to recruit 5,000 people.

Saying that there were plenty of opportunities in nursing, construction and other industries abroad where they would be paid packages in lakhs, he said he would provide free skilling programmes to the unemployed youth.

Prabhakar also asked Collector M Manu Chowdary to help youth create self-employment opportunities in rural areas in milk production, fish rearing and by setting up other cottage industries. Stating that they would develop Gouravelly Reservoir into a tourist hub, Prabhakar said it would create indirect employment opportunities for locals. Collector Chowdary, Municipal Chairperson Akula Rajitha, Vice-chairperson Aileni Anitha, Commissioner Mallikarjun and others were present.