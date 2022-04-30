Hyderabad: Mentally unstable woman gang-raped by auto-drivers

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman, reportedly mentally unstable, was allegedly gang-raped by four men at Dundigal on Friday night.

The woman, who was said to be mentally unstable, was allegedly lured and taken to a secluded place near Gandimaisamma by one Mohd.Immam, an auto-rickshaw driver, where he was joined by his friends.

According to the police, the woman, a native of Solapur, had come to the city a few days ago and was staying in Dundigal. She was approached by Immam at a liquor outlet when she was alone. From there, he allegedly took her to a secluded spot behind the liquor outlet and along with his friends Quddus, Umruddin and Narasimha, all auto-rickshaw drivers, raped her.

“They overpowered and raped her and fled the spot,” police said, adding that she regained consciousness and came out on the road. Passersby on seeing her alerted the police on Dial 100 facility.

Based on a complaint, the Dundigal police booked a case of gang-rape and are investigating. They arrested Immam and are questioning him. Efforts are on to nab the other suspects who are absconding.

