Teenage girl ends life at NGO-run orphan home in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:24 PM

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over the death of her parents and becoming an orphan, a teenage girl died by suicide in a room at an orphan home run by a NGO at Dundigal, on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old girl had lost her mother at an early age and she was staying with her father. However, even her father passed away from critical illness, following which, her relatives got her admitted in the orphanage.

According to the police, the girl went to her aunt’s home to attend a family wedding and returned on Monday. She was said to be upset for the past few days and died by suicide by hanging in a room on the first floor.

On being alerted by her friends, the NGO authorities informed the police. The Dundigal police have booked a case of suspicious death and took up investigation. All possible angles were being probed, police said.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and later handed over to the family members after autopsy.