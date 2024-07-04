Free bus facility claims another auto-rickshaw driver’s life in Sircilla

Free travel facility for women in RTC buses claimed the life of another autorickshaw driver in Dharmaram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 09:32 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: Free travel facility for women in RTC buses claimed the life of another autorickshaw driver in Dharmaram of Konaraopet mandal. Samanapalli Swamy (35) committed suicide by hanging in his house late on Wednesday night. He was found dead when other family members woke up in the morning. He was running the family by driving auto-rickshaw during the last eight year.

Swamy, who purchased an autorickshaw on finance, was unable to clear monthly installments during the last few months as the income declined after introduction of free bus service facility for women. As he failed to clear installments, finance company representatives recovered the vehicle a fortnight ago. He was upset with the incident as the income generator was seized by the company. Moreover, only three installments were left to clear the entire finance amount.

Recently, Swamy also borrowed some amount for his wife’s operation. Earlier, he sold one acre of land to clear debts. Unable to clear debts and run the family, Swamy took the extreme step. He is survived by wife Lasya, son Srihans and aged mother Maisavva. Lasya, in her complaint, mentioned that Swamy died by suicide unable to clear debts. Based on the complaint, police registered the case and began an investigation.