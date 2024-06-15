Auto-rickshaw driver arrested in Adilabad for murdering his wife

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, briefing details of the arrests, said Khaleel Khan from Khursheednagar in the town had killed Bharatha alias Salma (36) belonging to Naikpod tribal community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 04:49 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on the charges of murdering his wife on Thursday.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, briefing details of the arrests, said Khaleel Khan from Khursheednagar in the town had killed Bharatha alias Salma (36) belonging to Naikpod tribal community.

On being interrogated, Khan confessed to committing the crime by suspecting her fidelity. He admitted to murdering her by hammering her face with a wooden plank. He revealed that he dumped her body near a ginning mill in the town. He said that he had married Bharatha as a second wife by befriending her and renamed her Salma. Bharatha was earlier married to Shyamrao from Shivni village in Maharashtra 10 years ago, but was living separately with her parents in Khursheednagar, following some differences between the couple.

She came into contact with Khan when she was working with a ginning mill.