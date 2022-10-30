Committee set up for Hyderabad Metro Rail fare revision

Hyderabad: The union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUH) constituted a Fare Fixation Committee (FCC) for the purpose of recommending fare revision for the Hyderabad Metro Rail under the Chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Gudiseva Shyam Prasad with Surendra Kumar Badge, MoUH Additional Secretary and Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The FCC has invited suggestions regarding the revision of Hyderabad Metro Rail fares. The suggestions should be sent through email at ffchmrl@gmail.com or by post to The Chairman, Fare Fixation Committee, Metro Rail Bhavan, Begumpet, Secunderabad- 500003, Telangana. The post should reach by November 11.