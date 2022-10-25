Hyderabad stays indoor during solar eclipse on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Most roads in the city on Tuesday evening wore a deserted look with many apparently preferring to stay indoors due to partial solar eclipse and its associated superstitions.

According to traditional belief, one should not come out or eat during the eclipse. Even the city’s usually choked streets like Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Malakpet, Gachibowli, Tank Bund, and Begumpet came to a standstill.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail which usually witnesses heavy rush in evening hours saw a dip in commuters. Several schools were given half a day off and this saw children and parents staying indoors.

The doors of temples, restaurants, and many other outlets downed their shutters for a few hours. Some people saw the rare celestial happening with X-ray films and special glasses.

The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on Tuesday marks the last solar eclipse of the year.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from India on August 2, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be seen as a partial solar eclipse.