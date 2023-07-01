Hyderabad Metro announces student pass; details inside

Under the offer, students should pay for 20 trips and get 30 trips across all fare zones, and they must mandatorily buy newly branded smart cards

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:32 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) has announced Student Pass-2023 for the convenience of students.

Under the offer, students should pay for 20 trips and get 30 trips across all fare zones, and they must mandatorily buy newly branded smart cards. The trip pass validity is for 30 days from the date of purchase of the pass and the offer is available for nine months from July 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Only one smart card per student will be issued.

Students born after 1st April 1998 are eligible to avail the pass and the duration is for limited time, and it can be withdrawn any time as per management decision, a press release said.

Students can purchase the pass at the stations from 11 am to 5 pm on Red Line – JNTU College, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Victoria Memorial and Dilsukhnagar, Green Line – Narayanguda, and Blue Line – Nagole, Parade Grounds, Begumpet and Raidurg.

On purchase of pass, students would also get discount coupons of various retail brands associated with Hyderabad Metro Rail such as 24Seven Convenience Stores, Reliance Trends etc. For details to avail the pass, and terms and conditions, log on to website: www.ltmetro.com.