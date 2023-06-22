TS growth story second to none, says CM KCR; announces Metro Rail to Patancheru

Addressing a well-attended public meeting CM K Chandrashekar Rao said growth story of Telangana State was second to none in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Thu - 22 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is performing Bhumi Puja for Super Speciality Hospital in Patncheru on Thursday

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the growth story of the State was second to none in the country, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday asserted that the journey in the direction of realizing the avowed goal of Bangaru Telangana would continue under the stewardship of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a Rs.200 crore super specialty hospital at Patancheru, he said the resurgence of the State disproving the elements that predicted doom in the event of granting statehood, owed very much to able leadership and stable administration.

Sounding a caution to the people not to be carried away with the narrative of troublemakers, he said the State would be paying a heavy price if disruptive forces were allowed succeed in their sinister missions. The responsibility now lies in the hands of the people enjoying the benefits of development to safeguard their own interest.

Dropping a hint that the sitting MLA of Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, would be considered for renomination in the ensuing Assembly poll, he appealed to the electorate to bless the government as well as the local MLA with a resounding victory once again so as to enable the State to continue in the direction of success and steady growth.

Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion to Patancheru

Responding positively to representations made by the local legislator and other elected representatives from the district, he assured them that the Hyderabad Metro Rail would be extended to Patancheru giving connectivity to all important centres all along the high density corridor to cope with the ever increasing traffic in the section.

Recalling that he had promised only two days ago the extension of the Metro Rail to Maheshwaram by extending the project beyond LB Nagar, he said he would be clearing the Metro Rail expansion project in the first Cabinet meeting after getting reelected for the third consecutive term, which was a certainty.

Emphasizing the need for extending adequate support by the government for the development infrastructure facilities in the city suburbs witnessing rapid rise in the number of residential colonies, he announced a grant of Rs.30 crore each to the three municipalities in the limits of Patancheru Assembly constituency.

He also assured released of Rs.10 crore each to the three GHMC divisions falling in the limits of the constituency. Similarly the 55 gram panchayats in the constituency would be extended a grant of Rs.15 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s fund for development of infrastructural facilities, he said, adding that the demand for creating one more revenue division in the constituency would also be considered.

Stating that former advisor to the State government and former Chief Secretary, Rajiv Sharma, was instrumental for the sanction of the super specialty hospital at Patancheru, he said Sharma was asked to pay attention to issues related to industrial pollution in the town and had come up with the proposal for setting up the hospital for industrial workers facing health hazards due to industrial pollution.

He assured the local MLA that 2000 beneficiaries from the Patancheru constituency would be provided double bedroom houses in the newly built dignity housing colony he inaugurated earlier in the day at Kollur. The proposal for beautification of the Ramasamudhram tank in between Patancheru and BHEL township would also be considered.

He directed the Minister for finance to take steps to sanction funds from the Irrigation department for renovation and beautification of the tank.