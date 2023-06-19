CM KCR announces Hyderabad Metro Rail to Kandukur

19 June 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced that the Hyderabad Metro Rail network would be extended further to more areas in the capital region. Launching the Haritha Haram Phase-9 at Tumuluru village in Ranga Reddy here, he said the extension of Hyderabad Metro Rail up to the Shamshabad airport would be a reality soon and it would be extended further to Kandukur in Maheshwaram constituency.

Responding positively to the request made by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to extend the Metro Rail to Kandukur, he termed it a genuine demand and that it would merit immediate consideration. Inclusion of the Shamshabad airport in the initial phases of the Metro Rail line was the minimum that can be expected of the planners.

But the way it was left out by the then rulers was defying justification. It was a major blunder and needed to be rectified by all means. Tenders were called for connecting the missing link with the airport at a cost of Rs.6000 crore. “I will shoulder the responsibility of extending it further to Maheshwaram constituency very soon,” he added.

Metro Rail connectivity all along the LB Nagar-BHEL stretch in fact was a must, he maintained. Though the network was extended to the LB Nagar end, it was yet to be implemented in the direction of BHEL and it would all be covered soon. He also announced a medical college for Maheshwaram constituency considering the request made by the Minister.

“It would be up to her to decide where the medical college should be set up in the constituency,” Chandrashekar Rao said, also announcing sanction of a power substation at Tumulur gram panchayat, Rs.15 lakh grant to every gram panchayat and Rs.25 lakh to every municipality in the assembly constituency.