| Hyderabad Metro Awards Won By Hmrl Since Its Inauguration In 2017

Hyderabad Metro: Awards won by HMRL since its inauguration in 2017

Started in 2017, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will complete 5 years on November 2022. In these 5 years, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has bagged numerous awards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday announced that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation for the Hyderabad Airport Express Metro Corridor on December 9. The project that is being taken up with a cost of Rs 6,250 crore, the new line will connect the IT hub at Mindspace Junction and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

Started in 2017, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will complete 5 years on November 2022. In these 5 years, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has bagged numerous awards.

Here’s the list of awards

September 2022 – ‘Economic Times Infra Focus Award’ in the Transportation Sector (Metro) category

April 2022 – Excellence in Green and Sustainable Metro System

March 2022 – Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) award for Gender Parity.

November 2021 – Construction Week India Awards in the Metro Rail Project – Lifecycle Economic Benefit category

November 2021 – Telangana State Industry Awards 2021 (Gold Award)

September 2021 – PRCI (Public Relations Council of India) Excellence Award (Platinum Award for the ‘Best Use of Social Media’ and the Bronze Award for ‘Best In Communication – Covid 19’ categories)

March 2021 – Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Award – 2020, under the Social Media for PR and Branding category

December 2020 – ABCI Award under ‘Web Communication – Online Campaign’ and ‘Internal Broadcast – Intranet’ categories

August 2019 – Hybrid IT Project of the Year and IT Genius Award

May 2019 – Conferred with a gold medal by the Institute of Economic Studies (IES) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

January 2019 – Outstanding Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Project in the Metro Sector in India – The World’s Largest PPP Metro Project award.

December 2018 – Outstanding Concrete Structure for Infrastructure award

December 2017 – Association of Business Communicators of India (ABCI) National Award, under Web Communication – Online Campaign for Social Media, PR & Branding category

October 2017 – Upcoming Metro Rail Project of the Year award