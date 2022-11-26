Hyderabad Metro Rail to complete 5 years on November 29

The first service of the Metro train started from Miyapur on November 29, 2017, and presently over 4 lakh people travel every day.

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 08:52 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

(File Photo).

Hyderabad: Redefining commuting practices, spurring local economic development and exciting investors, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is all set to complete five years.

The first service of the Metro train started from Miyapur on November 29, 2017, and presently over 4 lakh people travel on the Metro every day, making the Hyderabad Metro Rail a new way of life in the city. Scores of citizens, who used to rely on other modes of commuting, quickly shifted and adopted to the Metro.

Metro trains cover three corridors spanning a length of approximately 72 km every day and the numbers can only increase once new lines are added. In fact, according to HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, travelling by the Metro has turned into a status symbol these days for many youngsters.

The Metro helped improve the local economy, Reddy says, adding that Rs.20,000 crore was pumped into the Metro project.

”The amount will automatically bring in an additional one and half times. Around Rs.50,000 crore investments happened in the city because of the Metro,” he says.

“In a short period, there is a tremendous change in people’s way of behaving. Metros all over the world face problems like overcrowding and commuters sticking chewing gum on seats. Thankfully, people restrain themselves from doing this in our Metro trains,” he adds.

Creating a Metro infrastructure in a city like Hyderabad was a daunting task and the largest Metro project executed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode was a challenge. For the project, roads had to be widened and about 3,000 properties were to be acquired. Court cases were many.

“We faced 370 court cases and even today, it’s a continuous process. It was a tough task. There were some agitations too opposing the Metro and effigies were also burnt in protest,” he recalls. A total of 30 religious structures had to be handled while constructing the Metro and engineering solutions had to be provided to make sure not a single religious structure was touched.

Metro Phase – II:

The second phase of the Metro project, NVS Reddy said, would include three elevated corridors or extensions of the existing lines. Deliberations were on for the 63 km works of Metro Rail – 32 km from Mindspace to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, 26 km between BHEL and Lakdi-Ka-Pul, and 5 km between Nagole and LB Nagar.

Besides Phase II, plans were underway to increase coaches. But this could take time, he said.

“Each coach costs Rs.10 crore. Once a decision is taken, an order will be placed. But, it may take some time. We have already increased the frequency and at several places, we have put short-loop services, especially between Ameerpet and Raidurg. During peak hours, we are pushing extra trains and almost brought it to 3-minute frequency,” he added.

Besides, Metro connectivity to the old city may soon become a reality. In the 2022-23 budget, the HMRL was allocated Rs.2377.35 crore for various developmental works to be taken up during the year. This included Rs.500 crore for the extension of Metro connectivity to the old city and Rs.377 crore for connectivity to the international airport at Shamshabad.

Q & A:

* What are future plans?

Begin Phase-II works. The line will be from Mindspace to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, between BHEL and Lakdi-Ka-Pul, and between Nagole and LB Nagar.

* What is the current footfall?

During the pandemic, footfall dropped drastically. However, now the Metro has a daily passenger count of around 4 lakh. It has reached the pre-pandemic level.

* Will there be an increase in coaches?

Plans are underway. But, it will take time. Each coach costs Rs.10 crore. Once the decision is taken, an order will be placed.

* About Metro connectivity to Charminar

It will soon happen. The State government is very much committed to making it a reality. The initial stages of work are already underway.

* Did the Metro help in improving the local economy?

Yes, absolutely. Most people now prefer Hyderabad over other metro cities like Bengaluru. About Rs.50,000 crore in investments happened in the city because of the Metro.