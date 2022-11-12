Hyderabad Metro releases statement after woman gets injured at station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:26 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: Concerning an unfortunate incident involving a woman commuter who got injured at HITEC City metro station, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Friday released a detailed update saying that the incident was incorrectly reported.

An English daily earlier carried a report alleging that metro staff members overlooked arranging first-aid despite repeated pleas. However, the spokesperson of HMRL said the subject matter has been verified and the facts have been ascertained by reviewing the CCTV footage.

“The passenger was found running up the moving escalator in a hurry. She injured herself at the escalator but didn’t realise her injury and proceeded towards the platform duly buying a ticket and passing through security checks. Some fellow passengers brought to her notice the blood marks on the toe and they also approached Continental Coffee Shop and later the Station Controller office,” HMRL said in a statement.

It further clarified that the pool of blood which was mentioned in the report is nothing but the water which was poured onto the wound by fellow passengers. The woman passenger was also said to have offered wheel-chair support.

With reference to an unfortunate incident involving a girl who got injured at Hitec City Metro Station, yesterday (10 Nov). We deeply empathize and wish her well.

However, there were various comments & news stories on this.

Here’s the factual position from Hyderabad Metro Rail. pic.twitter.com/uBSo8OW18z — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) November 11, 2022

“All metro stations of HMR are equipped with first-aid kits,” it stated, adding that regular training is imparted to the officials having a public interface to help and assist all those in distress.