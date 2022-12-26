Hyderabad Metro Rail wins national award for its coffee table book

By IANS Updated On - 03:48 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Source: IANS.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has won Public Relations Society of India‘s prestigious national award for its colourful pictorial coffee table book titled “Hyderabad Metro Rail. – A Pictorial Overview”.

About 2000 photographs have been used in the book.

Kailash Vishwas Sarang, Minister of Medical Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh presented the award to Malladi Krishnanand, CPRO at the PRSIA National conference at Bhopal on Sunday.

In the true spirit of the adage “a picture speaks thousand words,” this 800 page coffee table book covers the entire gamut of Hyderabad Metro Rail events, right from the conceptual stage of the project to the current day operations, presented aesthetically.

The book also chronicles with fascinating photographs of the various hurdles faced during the brisk construction stage of metro pillars, viaduct and stations.

The book provides an insightful information to the readers who are interested to know about Hyderabad Metro project, in detail.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy congratulated Mr Krishnand on receiving the national award.