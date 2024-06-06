Hyderabad Metro refunds overstay charges after technical glitch causes delays

Three trains were halted at the LB Nagar and Miyapur metro line, resulting in overcrowding and discomfort for commuters.

6 June 2024

Hyderabad: A technical glitch on the Hyderabad Metro caused significant delays for passengers on Wednesday evening, leading to charges for overstaying in the system due to the unexpected hold-ups.

Three trains were halted at the LB Nagar and Miyapur metro line, resulting in overcrowding and discomfort for commuters. L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd stated that the services were briefly affected due to the tripping of an incoming TRANSCO feeder at the MGBS.

Commuters, who were charged an overstay fee due to the delays, took to social media to highlight the unfair surcharge and questioned the metro’s policies. Typically, passengers were charged Rs 10 for staying more than 20 minutes at the same station, with the amount increasing by Rs 10 for each additional hour.

In response to the backlash, Hyderabad Metro authorities have confirmed that the charges for overstaying due to the delays have been refunded. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have processed refunds for all affected commuters,” stated a metro spokesperson.

Passengers who encountered similar issues are advised to check their accounts for the refunded amount and contact Metro customer service for any unresolved cases.