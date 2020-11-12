Hyderabad: Mild tension as BJP, AIMIM activists lock horns over flood relief

The incident happened around 11.30 am when Quadri went to inaugurate a Basthi Dawakhana along with GHMC officials and local public representatives.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Sultan Shahi in the old city on Thursday when Bharatiya Janata Party workers confronted AIMIM’s Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri over the distribution of the State government’s interim flood relief of Rs.10,000.

The incident happened around 11.30 pm when Quadri went to inaugurate a Basthi Dawakhana along with GHMC officials and local public representatives.

A group of BJP workers rushed towards Quadri raising slogans against him and sought an explanation over the distribution of the relief amount. The locals complained that they did not get the amount and alleged that there were discrepancies in the distribution.

AIMIM activists retaliated with slogans in favour of Quadri resulting in tension escalating in the area. Soon police personnel from the nearby police stations rushed to the spot and escorted Quadri away.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure peace.

