Hyderabad: Mild tension at Moosapet for delay in screening of Sai Dharam Tej movie

09:54 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at a multiplex in Moosapet when angry fans of Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej damaged the glass windows and furniture allegedly over delay in screening of the second show on Sunday evening.

A technical glitch is suspected to be the reason for the delay in start of the movie.

On receiving information, the Sanathnagar police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The ticket money was refunded to the audience.

