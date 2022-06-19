Hyderabad: Mild tension prevails at Rajendranagar ORR toll gate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at the Rajendranagar ORR toll gate no 17 when some persons claiming to be Gau Rakshaks stopped a lorry transporting cattle on Sunday.

Around 9 am, a group of persons stopped a lorry carrying cattle from Narsingi towards Rajendranagar on the ORR. Claiming there were cows in the truck, they checked it and later took over the vehicle. When the vehicle reached ORR toll gate at Rajendranagar, the police reached the spot and tried to shift it to the cattle shed when an argument started between the traders and gau rakshaks.

However, the police shifted the cattle to the shed and dispersed the people. “All the documents issued by the Animal Husbandry department doctor and the local market committee were in place. Claiming there were cows in the truck they stopped the truck and snatched away the cattle and with the help of local police shifted it to cattle shed,” alleged Mohd Mansoor, president, Telangana Youth Wing of All India Jamiat ul Quresh.

A complaint was made against them at the Rajendranagar police station on Sunday, Mansoor said.

The police said that the cattle were shifted to the shed as they had received a complaint. A government veterinary doctor will examine and a decision will be taken on releasing the animal.