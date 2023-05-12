Hyderabad: Minister Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 2BHK Housing Colony in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The Muralidhar Bagh 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony in Nampally, Goshamahal constituency, was inaugurated on Friday by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav.

The colony is spread over a land parcel of 0.59 acres and comprises 120 dwelling units and has been built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with an amount of Rs 10 crore.

The dwelling units are spread over three blocks and have been built in S-5 pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sft, the cost of each dwelling unit is Rs 7.75 lakh apart from Rs75,000, which is the cost of infrastructure for each unit. The Muralidhar Bagh 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony also has CC roads, external electrification and a drinking water sump.

“The colony has 10 shops and the revenue generated from these establishments will be used for maintenance,” said Srinivas Yadav. The quality of 2BHK houses being built by the Telangana government is on par with the ones built by private builders, he said.

“If beneficiaries try to sell the houses, action will be taken on the seller and the purchaser,” the Minister said. Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, and others were present at the inaugural function.

