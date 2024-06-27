Hyderabad: Miscreants damage bus windshield with stones in Uppal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 01:04 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Two unidentified persons damaged the front glass of a night halt bus with stones at Venkat Reddy Nagar in Uppal on Wednesday night.

This incident was taken seriously by the TGSRTC management. A complaint was lodged by RTC officials at Uppal police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate. The police are currently investigating the case.

Condemning the incident on social media TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said RTC buses were public property. It was the responsibility of every citizen to protect them.

” It does not make sense for some people to wantedly damage buses that helps millions of people and brings them safely to their destinations. The organisation will take strict action as per law with the help of police department against those responsible, ” Sajjanar said.