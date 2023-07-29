TSRTC to operate ‘Metro Express Ladies Special’ bus in Hyderabad IT corridor

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has some good news for the women IT employees of Hyderabad. Keeping in mind the needs of bus users, a decision was taken to operate an exclusive ‘Metro Express Ladies Special’ bus to the IT corridor.

An estimated 5 lakh employees work in the IT companies and of them, many women passengers commute between JNTU and Wave rock.

TSRTC officials said for the convenience of women passengers for their hassle free journey during office hours, it was decided to operate the exclusive Metro Express Ladies Special bus service as a pilot project from JNTU to Wave rock.

The bus will proceed via Forum/Nexus mall, Hitec City, Mindspace, Raidurg, Bio Diversity Park, Gachibowli ‘X’ road, Indira Nagar, IIT ‘X’ road, Wipro Circle and ICICI Towers starting from July 31. According to the RTC, initially, the bus service will start from JNTU towards Wave rock at 9.05 am and from Wave rock towards JNTU at 5.50pm every day.

Senior RTC officials said based on the response on the bus trips, more services will be engaged on the route in future.

Several requests are also being made from IT employees from Bachupally, ECIL, Uppal, Medchal, Shamirpet and Medipally among other areas in the city and suburbs, to introduce buses to the IT Corridor.