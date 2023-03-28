Hyderabad: MNJ Cancer Hospital’s new block developed by Aurobindo Foundation is ready

Hyderabad: The construction of the state-of-the-art 300-bedded oncology block developed at a cost of Rs 80 crore in State-run MNJ Cancer Hospital campus by Aurobindo Pharma has been completed and is expected to be inaugurated in the coming days.

The newly constructed Oncology Block has a total built-up area of 2,32,000 square feet on an extent of 2 acres of land and consists of cellar, lower ground, ground plus five floors with a total bed capacity of 300 and all floors are interconnected with staircase, ramp and lift.

The Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) had come forward and as part of its CSR initiative, constructed the oncology block at a cost of Rs. 80 crore. This new oncology block will provide specialized and supportive cancer services to poor patients who come to MNJ Cancer Hospital from Telangana and neighboring States.

The Foundation has also provided several facilities to ensure the smooth running of the facility, well equipped with oxygen pipelines and cylinders, ICU beds and curtains, furniture for doctor consultation rooms, waiting areas, fire safety systems (fire hydrant, sprinkler, public address systems and fire extinguishers), HVAC systems, lifts, emergency exits, transformer yard, main power control room and lightning arrestors.

K Nityananda Reddy, Director, APF, and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, “We are happy to extend our support to MNJ Institute of Oncology and State Cancer Institute, which will make quality health care available to all. This will help to improve the quality of life of people and make advanced healthcare accessible and affordable for all”.