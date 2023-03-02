Hyderabad: New block at MNJ Cancer Hospital ready for opening

A 300-bed new hospital block at MNJ Cancer Hospital set to be inaugurated in the next few weeks and is expected to be thrown-open after the upcoming MLC elections on March 13

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

The 300-bed new block at the MNJ Cancer Hospital is expected to be opened after MLC poll, on March 13. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Specialty cancer care for needy patients in Telangana will get much-needed boost with the 300-bed new hospital block at MNJ Cancer Hospital set to be inaugurated in the next few weeks.

The works related to construction, interiors and procurement of medical equipment have been completed and the facility is expected to be thrown-open after the upcoming MLC elections on March 13.

The state-of-the-art 300-bed new cancer block, developed at a cost of nearly Rs 40 crore, will augment the total number of beds to 700 at the hospital. The additional beds will help the hospital meet the heavy rush of patients due to high demand for affordable specialty cancer care apart from enabling doctors to add new medical units and departments.

To cater to the anticipated rise in patient inflow when the new block is fully operational, the Telangana government had taken up concerted efforts to improve medical infrastructure by procuring high-end medical equipment and establishing modular operation theatres.

The number of patients at MNJ Cancer Hospital is rising by the day and the State government has also decided to allocate 2 to 3 acres of nearby land to the hospital for future expansion.

“The new block with 300 additional beds is ready for inauguration. There are minor works pending, which should be completed in a week. This block will bring relief to poor cancer patients who otherwise depend on private hospitals for treatment,” Director, MNJ Cancer Hospital, Dr Jayalatha said.

The hospital along with the new block is equipped with a high-end CT scan worth Rs 7.16 crore, a dental X-ray worth Rs 50 lakh to detect oral cancers, a 300-bed ward exclusively for patient attenders, which was developed at cost of Rs 3 crore and a mobile cancer screening bus worth Rs 1 crore.

“There is a need for more manpower for additional beds and the State government already had sanctioned 252 posts. Doctors and other healthcare workers have been recruited and it is an ongoing process,” Dr Jayalatha said.

A total of eight modular operation theatres with a cost of Rs 15 crore were recently launched in the hospital. At present, there are three operation theatres and the additional modular operation theatres will allow surgical oncologists to take up 5000 major surgeries and over 7000 minor surgeries annually.