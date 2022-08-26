Hyderabad: State-of-the-art infras launched at MNJ Cancer Hospital

Health Minister T Harish Rao launches state-of-the-art infrastructure at the MNJ Cancer Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad: Seven state-of-the-art modular operation theatres and other upgraded amenities including a modern washing machine to clean hospital linen and an upgraded kitchen were launched at MNJ Cancer Hospital by State Health Minister, T Harish Rao here on Friday.

By next month, another high-end modular operation theatre equipped with a robotic arm will also be launched at MNJ Cancer Hospital, which will take the overall number of new operation theatres to eight, which have been developed at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

At present, there are 3 operation theatres and the additional 8 modular operation theatres will allow surgical oncologists at MNJ to take up 5,000 major surgeries and over 7,000 minor surgeries annually. Due to 3 operation theatres, at present, the doctors are able to conduct 1500 major surgeries and 4,000 minor surgeries, which is causing a lot of waiting time for cancer patients.

“We are also in the process of developing amenities for PG medical students at a cost of Rs 4 crore. The construction work of 350-bedded new MNJ Hospital block in collaboration with Aurobindo Pharma is underway, which will increase the total number of hospital beds to 750,” Minister said.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has already accorded permission to start five medical colleges in Telangana while permissions for three-more new medical colleges are expected in the coming days.

Overall, 1,200 additional MBBS seats will be added in government medical colleges of Telangana from this academic year, he said.

“Under Aarogyasri, in 2021-22, we have spent Rs 111 crore for cancer treatment. Overall, since statehood, under Aarogyasri, Telangana has incurred an expenditure of Rs 750 crore for the treatment of cancer patients, he said.