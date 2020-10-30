Hyderabad: Mother approach police to reclaim her sold out new-born

Meena alleges that, after delivery her neighbour, Janaki took the child and handed over to a GHMC outsourcing employee and his wife, a childless couple

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: A woman approached Nacharam police seeking help in reclaiming her new-born male baby who was sold for Rs 1 lakh to a GHMC employee through a mediator right after the delivery at ESI Hospital at Nacharam four months ago.

Meena and her husband Venkatesh, a driver, came to Nacharam from Patancheru three years ago and were residing at Ambedkarnagar. She took the assistance of her neighbour, Janaki, a sweeper working with GHMC, during the delivery.

A few minutes after delivery, on June 19, Janaki took the child and handed over to a GHMC outsourcing employee and his wife, a childless couple. “We have been urging them to return our baby but she threatened to kill us if we persist in reclaiming the baby,” Meena said.

As her neighbour failed to furnish information about the whereabouts of the child, Meena lodged a complaint with the Nacharam police. Based on a complaint, the police booked a cheating case against Janaki and others under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with other relevant provisions of IPC and took custody of the baby from the foster parents with the help of District Child Protection Unit.

The baby was later handed over to the Child Welfare Committee which, in turn, shifted the baby to Sishu Vihar for care. The police said Meena delivered twin baby girls in the past and both had died. Fearing that a female baby would be born again, both Meena and Venkatesh made an agreement with their neighbour that they would sell their child.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .