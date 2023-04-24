Hyderabad: Motorist killed in road crash in Miyapur

Motorist died on the spot after getting hit by a rashly driven truck at Allwyn Colony, Miyapur on Monday morning

Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: A motorist died on the spot after getting hit by a rashly driven truck at Allwyn Colony, Miyapur on Monday morning. The victim K.Malkappa (35), a watchman at Sapthagiri Colony in Bowrampet, was a native of Daulathabad, Vikarabad district.

Police said the mishap occurred when Malkappa was proceeding to his native place on his motorcycle. When he reached Allwyn Colony, the truck which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit his vehicle from behind. The victim fell on the road and came under truck and died on the spot due to grievous injuries.

Case was booked.

