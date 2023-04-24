Hyderabad: Jilted lover attacks woman with knife at Borabanda

Kishore Kumar, who is believed to have been bearing a grudge against the woman, on Monday followed her and slit her throat with a knife

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman has received grievous neck injuries after she was attacked with a knife by her jilted lover at Borabanda in SR Nagar on Monday evening. The gravely injured woman was rushed to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the suspect Kishore Kumar has been allegedly stalking and harassing the 30-year-old woman. Apparently, he was forcing the woman to accept his love and marriage proposal. With the woman not interested, she started avoiding him, leading to frequent arguments between the two.

Kishore Kumar, who is believed to have been bearing a grudge against the woman, on Monday followed her and slit her throat with a knife. Kishore Kumar was apprehended and was handed over to the police.

The SR Nagar police are investigating.