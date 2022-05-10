Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts on Tuesday morning. The driver managed to escape on seeing flames from the engine.

None were hurt in the incident and a short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire, police said.

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from Mehdipatnam towards Moinabad. A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire, which gutted the car.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the Gandipet – Rajendranagar route. The traffic police reached the spot and moved the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic.