Hyderabad: Moving car catches fire, driver and passenger escape unhurt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire near Lakdi-ka-Pul on Wednesday. The driver and a passenger managed to escape on seeing flames from the engine.

None were hurt in the incident and a short circuit in the engine is suspected to have triggered the fire, which broke out when the car was proceeding from Lakdi-ka-Pul towards Masab Tank. The driver noticed the flames from the engine when they reached near the old Saifabad PS and immediately stopped the car on the road.

Motorists passing by alerted the Fire department and the police, following which a fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The car, registered in the name of S.Vamshi Krishna, a businessman from Warangal, was partially damaged.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the busy road, after which the Traffic police moved the vehicle from the road and cleared the traffic.

