Hyderabad: Mystery behind kidnap and murder of construction worker solved, one held

The suspect, P. Suresh, in the guise of providing work, allegedly kidnapped and killed her by strangulation, police said. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.10 lakh from him.

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Neredmet police solved last week’s kidnap and murder case of M.Chandrakala (43), a construction worker, and arrested the suspect late on Thursday. The suspect, P. Suresh, in the guise of providing work, allegedly kidnapped and killed her by strangulation, police said. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.10 lakh from him.

Suresh (28), a vendor from Chandrababu Naidu colony in Neredmet and a native of Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh, and his younger brother were earlier involved in a minor girl kidnap case in Kurnool and was jailed too, police said, adding that he had borrowed to pay for his bail expenses. Facing financial constraints, he was on the lookout for easy money and reached Vinobha Nagar in Neredmet to sell women’s accessories, where he met Chandrakala.

Seeing her ornaments, he decided to steal them and took her phone number. On February 9, in the guise of work at a construction site, Suresh called her and took her on his scooter to a secluded place in Kowkur forest area, where he strangulated her with a rope and fled the spot with her ornaments after hiding the body in bushes.

Based on a complaint from Chandrakala’s son, the police booked a missing case and after analyzing call data records and footage from surveillance cameras, zeroed in on Suresh. He was taken into custody and confessed to the killing during interrogation. The stolen material was recovered from him.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .