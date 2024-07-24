Hyderabad: Construction worker killed by colleagues in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A construction worker was killed by his colleagues at a construction site in Gachibowli on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victim, Rajesh Kumar (44), a native of Uttar Pradesh and staying at Vattinagulapally in Gachibowli and worked as a construction worker cum labour contractor. A few days ago, Rajesh took money from the owner of the building saying he had to pay the wages to the labourers. However, he did not pay the wages and it led to animosity between the Rajesh and the workers.

On Tuesday night, an argument ensued between Rajesh and the other workers including one Ram Singh. All of them went away and went to sleep later.

“Ram Singh, woke up in the night and killed Rajesh after hitting him repeatedly on the head with a hammer. Rajesh died on the spot,” said Gachibowli sub inspector, Mahender Reddy.

Investigation is going on and efforts are on to nab Ram Singh, who is absconding.