Hyderabad: Nagole flyover to be ready by July

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:16 AM, Mon - 16 May 22

At present, the laying of foundations and piers of the flyover have been completed.

Hyderabad: The heavy traffic on the busy Uppal- LB Nagar stretch is all set to ease in the coming months with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) preparing the ground to inaugurate the six-lane bi-directional Nagole flyover by July.

The 947-metre long and 24-metre wide Nagole flyover is part of the State government’s prestigious Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Once complete, the flyover will provide a signal-free traffic movement (both ways) on the Uppal- LB Nagar stretch, substantial savings in terms of commute time and enhanced safety for commuters, GHMC officials said.

At present, most of the works related to the construction of the flyover including the laying of foundations and piers have been completed.

Speaking about the flyover, residents living in LB Nagar constituency said that the flyover is a major relief to scores of commuters. “The Nagole flyover in addition to being of great use to commuters using the Uppal- LB Nagar stretch, also benefits residents staying in Samathapuri Colony, Bandlaguda, RK Puram and other areas in LB Nagar constituency as the traffic on the Nagole main road will be reduced and commute to these localities will be hassle-free,” says Rama Krishna, a private employee staying in Samathapuri Colony, LB Nagar Constituency.

P Sabita, a private employee residing in Mohan Nagar, Kothapet said that though the main road connecting Uppal- LB Nagar – Karmanghat has become a very busy corridor, the existing flyovers and underpasses have drastically decreased the commute time and the Nagole flyover will further ease the traffic.

“In the last five to six years, flyovers and underpasses have already been built in and around LB Nagar. They have already made the commute pleasant, in addition to decreasing commute time and enhancing safety. I would like to thank authorities for developing infrastructure in our area and the government further continuing the developmental works is laudable,” she said, citing that her commute time to reach Karmanghat from Uppal via LB Nagar has drastically reduced.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials said that over the years LB Nagar has turned into a busy locality with many dwelling units, office spaces and commercial establishments mushrooming locality resulting in increased traffic density and the SRDP projects have drastically reduced the traffic snarls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .