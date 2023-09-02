Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law celebrates 20th annual convocation

NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor, Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao emphasized the gradual growth of the institution over the last 25 years, which now offers full-time programmes in Law and Management, as well as several degrees and diplomas in the distance and online mode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:39 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: NALSAR University of Law here on Saturday held its 20th annual convocation ceremony in which Krishnnaunni of BA LLB programme, who emerged as the batch-topper, received seven gold medals and Nishtha Gupta was in the second position received four gold medals.

In his address as chief guest, Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul offered some reflections on the developments in legal education, emphasizing the importance of using different methods of instruction such as case-method, Socratic dialogue and incorporating experiential learning in the classroom. He advised the graduating students to concentrate on learning from experienced mentors and to keep an open mind in public discussions.

While six candidates were awarded PhDs, degrees were also conferred on the graduates from the LLM, MBA, five-year Integrated BA LLB (Hons.) programmes and seven MA programmes offered in the distance and online mode.

Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha attended the convocation as a guest of honor. Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice Telangana High Court, presided over the convocation as the Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law.